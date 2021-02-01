Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Office Makes White House Look Like a Joke

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Former President Donald Trump has set up camp in his state-of-the-art Mar-a-Lago Florida retreat, and Your Content has learned his new office makes the Oval Office look like a joke.

The Mar-a-Lago Club is the epicenter of the social scene in Palm Beach, providing unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving the rich history of the great Marjorie Merriweather Post Estate.

Membership at the club provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few, according to the elite club’s official website.

Membership includes the use of the formal and casual dining areas, the Mar-a-Lago Spa, the pool, the Beach Club, breathtaking guest rooms and exclusive suites, a state-of the-art-fitness center, award winning tennis courts, beautiful croquet lawns and an entertainment series which hosts internationally world-renowned talent.

- Advertisement -

Having evolved from a stately residence to one of the most important addresses in the world, Mar-a-Lago is the island of Palm Beach’s finest example of living history combined with modern elegance.

The combination of history, architecture, and grandeur with exceptional dining, entertainment and personalized services has created an incomparable atmosphere.

Mar-a-Lago Club—dubbed one of the most highly regarded private clubs in the world—is located within 20 acres of perfectly landscaped gardens with ocean views, Mar-a-Lago is truly the crown jewel of Palm Beach and an acknowledged landmark in the National Register of Historic Places.

Members enjoy all of the finest amenities that the club has to offer, from our incredible beach and pool facility, to the spa and fine dining as well as world class entertainment.

In addition, Mar-a-Lago is the perfect setting for special events, holiday celebrations, weddings and galas.

Since purchasing this landmark in 1985, the Trump family has spent many weekends and holidays at their home away from home.

When Donald J. Trump founded the club in 1995, he kept private quarters and all of the elegance that surrounds the property.

A five minute drive away is the world-renowned Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, a highly-acclaimed golf course.

The 17-acre country club is described as the center of the Palm Beach social scene.

According to Trump’s website: ‘Our superb location on Ocean Boulevard offers gentle breezes, towering palm trees and endless sunshine, while an address between Lake Worth and the Atlantic Ocean allows for private yet convenient access.

‘The main house and adjacent buildings have been meticulously restored, showcasing the original Spanish style and carved coral architectural details that complement the perfectly manicured lawns and expansive grounds. It is singularly unique, exquisite, and only for the most discerning visitors.

‘The world famous Mar-a-Lago is the very best of Palm Beach.’

Florida’s super-wealthy can become members of the club as long as they pay a $100,000 ‘initiation fee’ and $14,000 a year in dues.

In 1973, Merriweather Post died and she willed her resort to the US government as a winter holiday resort for the president and visiting foreign dignitaries, however, it was never used as such and was since sold to Trump.

The tycoon has said he intends spending a great deal of time at the resort.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
26,911,375
confirmed cases
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
united states
454,213
deaths
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
united states
9,827,632
active
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
united states
16,629,530
recovered
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
World
103,934,764
confirmed cases
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
world
2,247,755
deaths
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
world
26,150,992
active
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am
world
75,536,017
recovered
Updated on February 2, 2021 12:52 am

Related Articles

Exclusive

Texas motel accused of harboring underage girls, mother says missing daughter is inside

Hong Xie - 2
A Texas motel stands accused of harboring missing girls—claiming they used their school ID cards for the rooms and refusing to release a girl to her mom.
Read more
Featured

Pentagon: Guantanamo Bay inmates can die from coronavirus, no vaccines for terrorists, PERIOD

Your Content Staff - 0
Guantanamo Bay has been transformed to soon become a coronavirus epicenter for terrorists.
Read more
Exclusive

PolitiFact fails to verify accuracy before flagging news as ‘fake,’ Your Content to sue: ‘Blood is on your hands’

Nik Hatziefstathiou, Anthony Loro, Hong Xie, and Jonathan Riches - 25
“I’m not in the business of giving advice to ‘independent fact checkers’ but what I can say is we are here—and we are watching,” said Nik Hatziefstathiou.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.