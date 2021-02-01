President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Office Makes White House Look Like a Joke

Former President Donald Trump has set up camp in his state-of-the-art Mar-a-Lago Florida retreat, and Your Content has learned his new office makes the Oval Office look like a joke.

The Mar-a-Lago Club is the epicenter of the social scene in Palm Beach, providing unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving the rich history of the great Marjorie Merriweather Post Estate.

Membership at the club provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few, according to the elite club’s official website.

Membership includes the use of the formal and casual dining areas, the Mar-a-Lago Spa, the pool, the Beach Club, breathtaking guest rooms and exclusive suites, a state-of the-art-fitness center, award winning tennis courts, beautiful croquet lawns and an entertainment series which hosts internationally world-renowned talent.

Having evolved from a stately residence to one of the most important addresses in the world, Mar-a-Lago is the island of Palm Beach’s finest example of living history combined with modern elegance.

The combination of history, architecture, and grandeur with exceptional dining, entertainment and personalized services has created an incomparable atmosphere.

Mar-a-Lago Club—dubbed one of the most highly regarded private clubs in the world—is located within 20 acres of perfectly landscaped gardens with ocean views, Mar-a-Lago is truly the crown jewel of Palm Beach and an acknowledged landmark in the National Register of Historic Places.

Members enjoy all of the finest amenities that the club has to offer, from our incredible beach and pool facility, to the spa and fine dining as well as world class entertainment.

In addition, Mar-a-Lago is the perfect setting for special events, holiday celebrations, weddings and galas.

Since purchasing this landmark in 1985, the Trump family has spent many weekends and holidays at their home away from home.

When Donald J. Trump founded the club in 1995, he kept private quarters and all of the elegance that surrounds the property.

A five minute drive away is the world-renowned Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, a highly-acclaimed golf course.

The 17-acre country club is described as the center of the Palm Beach social scene.

According to Trump’s website: ‘Our superb location on Ocean Boulevard offers gentle breezes, towering palm trees and endless sunshine, while an address between Lake Worth and the Atlantic Ocean allows for private yet convenient access.

‘The main house and adjacent buildings have been meticulously restored, showcasing the original Spanish style and carved coral architectural details that complement the perfectly manicured lawns and expansive grounds. It is singularly unique, exquisite, and only for the most discerning visitors.

‘The world famous Mar-a-Lago is the very best of Palm Beach.’

Florida’s super-wealthy can become members of the club as long as they pay a $100,000 ‘initiation fee’ and $14,000 a year in dues.

In 1973, Merriweather Post died and she willed her resort to the US government as a winter holiday resort for the president and visiting foreign dignitaries, however, it was never used as such and was since sold to Trump.

The tycoon has said he intends spending a great deal of time at the resort.