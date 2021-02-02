Wednesday, February 3, 2021
attends the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amazon Head Jeff Bezos to Step Down as CEO, Names Andy Jassy to Replace Him

Amazon says “CEO Jeff Bezos will transition to role of Executive Chair in Q3, Andy Jassy to become Chief Executive Officer of Amazon”, Your Content has learned.

Developing now… Details to follow.

