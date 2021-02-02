At-least 3 injured in movie set EXPLOSION nearby Hollywood: Developing now

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said.
The blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Abraham Bedoyan.
Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel with the LA County Fire Department.
Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, Rangel said.
Check back as this is developing.
