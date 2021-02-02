Snowstorm shootout leaves two dead in Delaware County, police search for gunman

Police in Delaware County are hunting for clues to catch a gunman responsible for a shooting amid the snowstorm that left two people dead, Your Content has learned.

Police in the suburban Philadelphia city tell Your Content the deadly shooting erupted on Feb. 1 just before 7:30 in the area of 3rd & Lamokin Streets.

When cops arrived, they observed a crowd of people near a silver Impala that had appeared to have crashed into 1105 West 3rd St.

As officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, they observed two black males laying on top of one another half way out of the vehicle. It appeared as if both victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

- Advertisement -

One of the victims did succumb to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

The second victim was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he received more advanced treatment, however, due to his condition, he did succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Identification of the victims are pending due to family notifications.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-7813 or [email protected], or Detective David Tyler (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4197 or [email protected].