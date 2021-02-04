Thursday, February 4, 2021
Michelle Troconis 'Not A Flight Risk' Despite FLYING 1,300 Miles Away Overnight to Miami
Mistress Michelle Troconis offers to ‘walk the whole world’ with cops to find missing mom Jennifer Dulos

By Your Content Staff
Michelle Troconis made an outlandish offer to ‘walk the whole world’ with cops in effort to find missing mom Jennifer Dulos, interrogation video reviewed by Your Content reveals.

“We think you have information,” a detective tells a visibly mortified Michelle Troconis, promoting the bizarre reply: “I don’t have them but I can walk the whole world with you if you want,” offered Troconis.

The bombshell video—obtained by Marissa Alter, a Connecticut award-winning investigative journalist who covered the disappearance of the Jennifer Dulos since its inception.

“I can walk, I can spend a month with you guys,” she cried. “I can do whatever you want, but I didn’t do it!”

The officer quipped: “Breathe, breathe.”

Police have kept a tight lid on all evidence—including photographs and video—pertaining to the missing mom as they are still scouring the region for clues.

