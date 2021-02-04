Thursday, February 4, 2021
Thursday, February 4, 2021
News Tip?
Judge O'Neill Assigned Himself to Preside Over Cosby Trial, Worked with DA Steele on Charges
NEWS FLASH

‘We are in receipt of your PR stunt’ Pres. Trump’s lawyer, Bruce Castor, pens in letter to lawmaker

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Attorney Bruce Castor penned a letter to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin Thurs. afternoon, noting the attorneys to the 45th President are ‘in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,’ Your Content has learned.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Attorney Bruce Castor wrote on the Feb. 4 letter. “As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding.”

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone; you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen.

“The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding it much too serious to try to play these games.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
27,270,498
confirmed cases
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
united states
466,887
deaths
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
united states
9,777,696
active
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
united states
17,025,915
recovered
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
World
105,395,599
confirmed cases
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
world
2,292,555
deaths
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
world
26,104,610
active
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm
world
76,998,434
recovered
Updated on February 4, 2021 8:20 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Rennie Davis of the ‘Chicago Seven’ Dead at 80

Your Content Staff - 0
Rennie Davis, one of the "Chicago Seven" activists who was tried for organizing an...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Parler CEO John Matze terminated by board amid censorship war

Your Content Staff - 0
Parler has terminated CEO John Matze, according to a memo Matze sent to staffers,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

AG Josh Shapiro arrests Bedford District Attorney Chad Salsman for sex crimes

Your Content Staff - 0
A Pennsylvania district attorney was nabbed by the state’s top cop for sex crimes,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.