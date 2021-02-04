‘We are in receipt of your PR stunt’ Pres. Trump’s lawyer, Bruce Castor, pens in letter to lawmaker

Attorney Bruce Castor penned a letter to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin Thurs. afternoon, noting the attorneys to the 45th President are ‘in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,’ Your Content has learned.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Attorney Bruce Castor wrote on the Feb. 4 letter. “As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding.”

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone; you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen.

“The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding it much too serious to try to play these games.”

