Blexit Founder Candice Owens to seek US presidency: 'Thinking about running for President'

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Candice Owens broke her silence Saturday evening—suggesting an intent to run for President of the United States, Your Content has learned.

“I love America.” Owens tweeted. “Thinking about running for President. 🇺🇸”

Developing now… Details to follow.

