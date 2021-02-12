Friday, February 12, 2021
Friday, February 12, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Barricaded man SHOOTS at West Goshen Police, cops save mom and sister, suspect in critical condition

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A barricaded man attempted to commit suicide-by-police Friday in West Goshen, and Your Content has learned police rescued the mom and sister, but the gunman remains in critical conditions.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announces an officer-involved shooting at a residence in East Goshen Township, PA, on Feb. 11, 2021. Westtown East Goshen Police (WEGO), West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team (WCRERT), and Chester County Detectives are involved in the investigation.

The incident began when WEGO police received a call about a 34-year-old suspect who was having a mental health crisis and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the following facts have been established:

- Advertisement -

WEGO police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive in East Goshen at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, after receiving a call about a suspect having a mental health crisis.

The suspect had access to firearms and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister before they fled the house and called police.

WEGO police attempted to establish communication with the suspect who was inside the residence but were unsuccessful. WCRERT responded to the scene and also attempted to communicate with the suspect.

While WCRERT was working to communicate with the suspect, he fired approximately 15 rounds from a handgun at WCRERT members. One round struck near where the WCRERT was standing for cover.

A WCRERT member fired two rounds, striking the suspect. WCRERT members administered first aid before he was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to the Chester County DAO Protocol, the Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing this officer-involved shooting.

Chester County Detectives will work with WEGO police and the WCRERT on this matter. The Chester County DA will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.

This information is preliminary, pending a full review of all available evidence. After the investigation, the DAO will provide written findings.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,010,156
confirmed cases
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
united states
487,171
deaths
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
united states
9,590,868
active
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
united states
17,932,117
recovered
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
World
108,429,117
confirmed cases
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
world
2,381,922
deaths
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
world
25,655,771
active
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am
world
80,391,424
recovered
Updated on February 12, 2021 11:16 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

City of Chester Hotel Killer Caught by Delco DA for 2020 Candlewood Suites Homicide

Your Content Staff - 0
The Office of the District Attorney and the City of Chester Police Department announced...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

At-least five people dead from massive pileup in Fort Worth, large police presence

Your Content Staff - 0
At least five people are dead from a massive freeway pileup in Fort Worth,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Joe Biden Calls President Xi Jingping of China to Wish Him Happy New Year

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.