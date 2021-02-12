Barricaded man SHOOTS at West Goshen Police, cops save mom and sister, suspect in critical condition

A barricaded man attempted to commit suicide-by-police Friday in West Goshen, and Your Content has learned police rescued the mom and sister, but the gunman remains in critical conditions.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announces an officer-involved shooting at a residence in East Goshen Township, PA, on Feb. 11, 2021. Westtown East Goshen Police (WEGO), West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team (WCRERT), and Chester County Detectives are involved in the investigation.

The incident began when WEGO police received a call about a 34-year-old suspect who was having a mental health crisis and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the following facts have been established:

- Advertisement -

WEGO police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Cornwallis Drive in East Goshen at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, after receiving a call about a suspect having a mental health crisis.

The suspect had access to firearms and had threatened to shoot his mother and sister before they fled the house and called police.



WEGO police attempted to establish communication with the suspect who was inside the residence but were unsuccessful. WCRERT responded to the scene and also attempted to communicate with the suspect.

While WCRERT was working to communicate with the suspect, he fired approximately 15 rounds from a handgun at WCRERT members. One round struck near where the WCRERT was standing for cover.

A WCRERT member fired two rounds, striking the suspect. WCRERT members administered first aid before he was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.



According to the Chester County DAO Protocol, the Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing this officer-involved shooting.

Chester County Detectives will work with WEGO police and the WCRERT on this matter. The Chester County DA will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.



This information is preliminary, pending a full review of all available evidence. After the investigation, the DAO will provide written findings.