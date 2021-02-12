Friday, February 12, 2021
President Biden to Fly to Michigan Thursday to Visit Pfizer Laboratories

President Joe Biden will board Air Force One Thursday embark on a journey through coronavirus vaccine laboratories in Michigan, Your Content has learned.

“On Thursday, February 18, President Joe Biden will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan to go to Pfizer’s manufacturing site to visit with the workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.” the White House said Friday night.

USA
28,106,704
confirmed cases
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
united states
492,521
deaths
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
united states
9,573,871
active
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
united states
18,040,312
recovered
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
World
108,724,000
confirmed cases
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
world
2,393,974
deaths
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
world
25,669,102
active
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm
world
80,660,924
recovered
Updated on February 12, 2021 9:27 pm

