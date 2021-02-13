Saturday, February 13, 2021
Saturday, February 13, 2021
President Donald Trump Found Not Guilty, Acquitted for Second Time

By Nik Hatziefstathiou
Donald Trump is cleared of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol, and Your Content is first to reveal former President Donald Trump’s first words since the second failed proceeding initiated.

“It’s time for the Senators to pick up their beds and walk. The pity party is over.” controversial constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “Get to work!”

Former President Trump also provided the following statement to Your Content, praising lawmakers for the first time as they acted in a constitutional manner.

“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

“My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.

“Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.

“I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.

“I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

“We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

“Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

“We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.

“May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.”

USA
28,188,902
confirmed cases
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
495,763
deaths
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
9,550,872
active
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
united states
18,142,267
recovered
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
World
109,069,114
confirmed cases
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
2,403,365
deaths
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
25,674,670
active
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm
world
80,991,079
recovered
Updated on February 13, 2021 6:46 pm

