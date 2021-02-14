New York City’s ‘Subway Slasher’ Arrested by NYPD for Stabbing FOUR People

Police charged a man dubbed the “subway slasher” on Sunday in connection with four stabbings on the A line in less than 24 hours, according to the NYPD.
The NYPD deployed hundreds of additional officers to the subway system on Saturday in response to the stabbings, two of which were fatal.
Rigoberto Lopez was questioned by police Saturday night and charged on Sunday with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, according to the NYPD.
