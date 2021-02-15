NFL Star Vincent Jackson, 38, Found Dead in Hotel Room, Homicide Detectives Probe Scene

Vincent Terrell Jackson has died, Your Content has tragically learned. He was 38. The NFL star was discovered by a housekeeper inside his room at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson,” the police department said in a statement Monday. “Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites located at 10240 Palm River Road in Brandon, Florida.”

The NFL star met his wife, Lindsey, in San Diego. They’ve been together for 12 years, and married for nine years, and have four children together. His oldest is 6 years old, and his youngest is 19 months.

“According to hotel staff, Jackson, who was a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on Jan. 11, 2021, and had been staying in a room since that date.”

- Advertisement -

An Aug. 5, 2020 profile on Jackson reveals that the NFL star transformed into a restaurant financier, opening at-least five establishments in four states: two in San Diego, one in Las Vegas, Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa and now his passion project, the Historic Manhattan Casino in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay Business & Wealth reported.

He is also co-founder of CTV Capital, a real estate, development and private equity firm that has completed development of more than $100 million, since 2014, in Florida.

“The emails come to me, my wife, or one of the few people who help me run it. We are a hands-on group,” said Jackson, in his office, located in Ybor City.

The interview occurred in June, when COVID-19 numbers started picking up again and sports seasons were still in limbo.

“This thing is crazy, every time we take two steps forward, it’s eight steps back,” Jackson says. “I watch European soccer, I watch tennis and I watch baseball. I follow all sports, and I have been trying to see how different industries, and different leagues, are coming back and [positive COVID-19 cases] are still just popping. So it’s just going to be a challenge. I don’t know if [the football season] could, or should, happen. But it would be the most Tampa Bay thing to happen to us.”

Jackson’s wife, Lindsey, told Tampa Bay Parenting the couple knew they’d ‘call Tampa home for years to come.’

“After moving to Tampa in 2012, Vincent (Jackson, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer) and I knew we would call Tampa home for years to come.” said Lindsey. “We wanted to set our roots and build our lives here.”

Police say they spoke with Jackson’s family, who called to report that he was missing on Feb. 10.

“On Feb. 10, members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Jackson’s family members who called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed on Feb. 11.”

Police quickly located Jackson, who was staying at the Homewood Suites and confirmed he was not missing.

“After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.” the department said Monday.

“Jackson was located deceased at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

“There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the case of death, as well as officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records.”

“HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.”

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We share a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will solely be missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Police say this remains an active and open investigation.