Monday, February 15, 2021
Monday, February 15, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

Philly’s top cop, Danielle Outlaw, accepts apology from NBC 10 for airing degrading PPD Shield on TV

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw accepted an apology for thousands of outraged police officers who were dubbed ‘corrupt’ cops who live on ‘coffee’ and ‘donuts’, Your Content has learned.

“Earlier tonight on an [NBC Philadelphia] news broadcast, an inappropriate and insulting graphic of the PPD Shield was shown during a story related to COVID-19 deaths of city employees – including 5 of our officers.” Outlaw tweeted on behalf of the police force. “I want to thank NBC10 for their quick correction and apology.

“We certainly understand mistakes happen, as we are all human beings. However, mistakes such as these can tear away at our legitimacy, & can also diminish the work of our employees who risk their safety every day to provide #HonorIntegrityAndService to our great city!”

A social media firestorm erupted over the weekend after city locals realized the police seal NBC 10 aired said the department stood for ‘donuts, coffee and corruption.’

- Advertisement -

“@NBCPhiladelphia what’s up with the PPD shield on your broadcast?” tweeted Kenny Strickland. “Coffee, Donuts, Corruption? Not cool.”

Patricia Rhodes said the alteration was ‘offensive’ and demanded the network remove it from their broadcast at once.

“Take down that Police badge with coffee donuts corruption.” Rhodes said. “You are not funny, just darn offensive.”

Though Outlaw was quick to accept the network’s apology—police from the city in addition to out-of-state agencies—are asking the network to terminate the person responsible.

“I’ll give your station credit for owning up to the mistake.” Connecticut Blues Hockey Club tweeted. “Whoever put that patch that said coffee, donuts & corruption should be held accountable.”

“5 dead cops and some producer thinks that’s funny.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,261,470
confirmed cases
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
united states
497,174
deaths
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
united states
9,540,008
active
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
united states
18,224,288
recovered
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
World
109,390,539
confirmed cases
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
world
2,411,501
deaths
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
world
25,572,500
active
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm
world
81,406,538
recovered
Updated on February 14, 2021 11:56 pm

Related Articles

RIOTS

Minneapolis to drop $6.4 million to hire more cops after ‘defunding’ police led to crime

Your Content Staff - 0
Government officials in Minneapolis are cutting no corners after their city transformed into a crime plagued war zone.
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Reportedly on FIRE, First Responders Flood Strip

Your Content Staff - 0
Dozens of first responders converged on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night for the report of a fire at The Cosmopolitan.
Read more
BIDEN

President Joe Biden Accepts Resignation of TJ Ducklo for His Outlandish Behavior Behind Closed Doors

Your Content Staff - 0
TJ Ducklo had a full-blown temper tantrum behind closed doors, before threatening a Politico reporter.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.