President Trump Releases Statement on Death of Rush Limbaugh: ‘His Loyalty Will Never Be Replaced’

President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday following the death of beloved Fox News host Rush Limbaugh, Your Content has learned.
“The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for.” said President Trump. “Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves.”
“Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”
