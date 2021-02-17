Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Releases Statement on Death of Rush Limbaugh: ‘His Loyalty Will Never Be Replaced’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday following the death of beloved Fox News host Rush Limbaugh, Your Content has learned.

“The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility. His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for.” said President Trump. “Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves.”

“Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,396,012
confirmed cases
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
united states
500,500
deaths
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
united states
9,411,606
active
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
united states
18,483,906
recovered
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
World
110,238,645
confirmed cases
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
world
2,434,880
deaths
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
world
22,721,184
active
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm
world
85,082,581
recovered
Updated on February 17, 2021 1:51 pm

Related Articles

BIDEN

President Joe Biden holds off-the-record ‘small chat’ on private jet with Wisconsin Gov. Evers

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden had an impromptu meeting with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on a private jet.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

New York City’s ‘Subway Slasher’ Arrested by NYPD for Stabbing FOUR People

Your Content Staff - 0
Police charged a man dubbed the "subway slasher" on Sunday in connection with four...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

PA GOP dubbed ‘clowns’ after trying to ‘break back into the bandwagon’ by praising Trump post-acquittal

Your Content Staff - 0
The party has been labeled a ‘circus operated by ‘clowns working tirelessly to ‘break back into the bandwagon.’
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.