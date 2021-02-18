Thursday, February 18, 2021
Thursday, February 18, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Vincent Jackson was dead in hotel room for 3 days

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver who was found dead in his hotel room earlier this week may have been dead for three days when he was found, Your Content has learned.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Crystal Clark said Wednesday that family members indicated Jackson had suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, but made clear the investigation into his cause of death was not complete, reports WFLA.

“It could be several weeks before we know what led to the untimely and tragic death of Vincent Jackson. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to conduct a thorough investigation alongside the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” she said. “Based on statements made by relatives of Jackson to detectives, his family had reason to believe he may have suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, however, the exact cause and manner of Mr. Jackson’s death will not be certain until his autopsy, among other reports, is complete.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,515,272
confirmed cases
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
united states
504,826
deaths
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
united states
9,321,712
active
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
united states
18,688,734
recovered
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
World
110,811,126
confirmed cases
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
world
2,450,842
deaths
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
world
22,634,461
active
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm
world
85,725,823
recovered
Updated on February 18, 2021 7:18 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg Fined $500 for Fleeing Scene of Fatal DUI

Associated Press - 0
South Dakota’s dodged felony charges in a case that raised questions after the state's top cop claimed to have 'hit a deer.'
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Releases Statement on Death of Rush Limbaugh: ‘His Loyalty Will Never Be Replaced’

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday following the death of beloved Fox News...
Read more
BIDEN

President Joe Biden holds off-the-record ‘small chat’ on private jet with Wisconsin Gov. Evers

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden had an impromptu meeting with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on a private jet.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.