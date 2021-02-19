Florida women go undercover as elderly to sneak second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Two Florida women were caught trying to get their second COVID vaccine by being dressed up as old women, Your Content has learned.

“So yesterday we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies, to get vaccinated for the second time,” said Dr. Raul Pino, with the Orange County Health Department.

Those giving the vaccine realized the pair fraudulently registered for appointments with birth dates that didn’t match, reports WPEC.

“I don’t know how they escaped the first time, said Pino.

The outlet reports the two women were identified as Olga Ramirez, 44, and Martha Monroy, 34,.