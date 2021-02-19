Kim Kardashian and Kanye West File for Divorce

The E! reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, E! News confirms. Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, Your Content has learned.
Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 during a wedding in Italy. They have four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and a one-year-old son, Psalm.
This major development comes after a source told E! News their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.
As Your Content previously reported, the two were on the verge of a divorce on Jan. 5.
Representatives for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were not available for comment when asked by Your Content.
