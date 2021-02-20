Saturday, February 20, 2021
Saturday, February 20, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

Four people shot, 1 dead after gunman opens fire inside Montco bowling alley Saturday night

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

What started as a night out at a nearby suburban Philadelphia bowling alley ended in ‘a blood bath’ after a gunman entered the establishment and shot four people, killing at-least one of them, Your Content can tragically report.

Your Content was first to report a gunman opened fire at Our Town Alley on the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton, Pennsylvania early Saturday night.

When police arrived before 7 p.m., they found four people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the remaining three were taken to nearby hospitals. Information on their conditions was not immediately available, reports NBC 10.

- Advertisement -

“At approximately 6:43 PM, East Norriton police responded to a call of a shooting at Our Town Alley, 2912 Swede Road.” Easton Norriton Police Department said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, they found at least four people shot at the scene. There is a possibility that additional victims may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles. At this point, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were transported to local hospitals. At this time, we have no information on the victim’s conditions.

“Multiple surrounding police departments responded and are assisting at the scene of the shooting. Police are checking the surrounding areas but at this time we believe the actors have fled the area. We have no motive for the shooting. This incident is being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives.”

When police arrived before 7 p.m., they found four people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the remaining three were taken to nearby hospitals. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,706,473
confirmed cases
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
509,875
deaths
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
9,297,326
active
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
united states
18,899,272
recovered
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
World
111,648,903
confirmed cases
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
world
2,472,298
deaths
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
world
22,327,040
active
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm
world
86,849,565
recovered
Updated on February 20, 2021 10:54 pm

Related Articles

Exclusive

Disney FLIPS OUT after Miley Cyrus posts photo of ‘Hannah Montana’ CD with weed on cover

Your Content Staff - 0
Disturbed Disney executives claim Miley Cyrus has gone ‘overboard’ by posting the Hannah Montana photo.
Read more
PHILLY

Philly DA Krasner covers up ENTIRE wall of fallen police officers with election backdrop for press conference

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Philadelphia’s daring district attorney hung a backdrop over the names of fallen police officers to hold a news conference.
Read more
Featured

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West File for Divorce

Your Content Staff - 0
The E! reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.