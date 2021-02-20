Police in Montgomery County swarm bar for reports of 7 people shot, 1 dead: gunman at large

Police in suburban Philadelphia are swarming a local bar nearby the Montgomery County Courthouse for reports of at-least three people shot, all in ‘trauma’ codes, Your Content is learning.
The shots rang out at Our Town Alley in East Norriton, formerly known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes.
The establishment is located on the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement sources tell Your Content at-least three victims are being airlifted to nearby traumas centers.
- Advertisement -
Police are establishing a command center at the Weis Markets but could not comment further.
This is a developing breaking news story. Your Content is headed to the scene—the story will be updated momentarily.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.