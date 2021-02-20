Saturday, February 20, 2021
Police in Montgomery County swarm bar for reports of 7 people shot, 1 dead: gunman at large

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Police in suburban Philadelphia are swarming a local bar nearby the Montgomery County Courthouse for reports of at-least three people shot, all in ‘trauma’ codes, Your Content is learning.

The shots rang out at Our Town Alley in East Norriton, formerly known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes.

The establishment is located on the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement sources tell Your Content at-least three victims are being airlifted to nearby traumas centers.

Police are establishing a command center at the Weis Markets but could not comment further.

This is a developing breaking news story. Your Content is headed to the scene—the story will be updated momentarily.

