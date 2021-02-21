Gunfire erupts at music video shooting in Atlanta, 3 struck: Atlanta Police

Police say three people were shot on the set of a music video in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, Your Content is learning.
Officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on Wells Street around 4 p.m. When they got there, they found a man grazed by a round of gunfire, according to WSBTV, who also reports the man was assessed by Grady EMS at the scene.
