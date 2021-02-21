Sunday, February 21, 2021
Sunday, February 21, 2021
United Airlines removes 24 Boeing jetliners from fleet amid engine fire mid-flight

By Your Content Staff
The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt + Whitney PW4000 engines and it’s likely some will be removed from service, Your Content has learned, according to a statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

“We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident,” Dickson said, referring to the United Airlines flight that was forced to return to Denver International Airport Saturday after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff, CNN reported.

“Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes,” Dickson said.

“The FAA is working closely with other civil aviation authorities to make this information available to affected operators in their jurisdictions.”

United Airlines, based out of Chicago, released a statement Sunday night about the removal of the aircraft, reported ABC 7.

