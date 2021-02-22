Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City

Yet another Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle had to be diverted over after an engine issue, Your Content has learned.

The flight landed safely in Salt Lake City after the plane reported a problem with an engine, according to Salt Lake City International Airport, reports WSBTV.

“DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines.” Delta Airlines said in a statement. “The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

This comes just days after a catastrophic engine failure of United Airlines Flight 328 caused large pieces of debris to fall over suburban Denver, Colorado.