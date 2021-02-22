Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters Evacuated Due to Threat: Developing Now

Pennsylvania State Police say its Harrisburg headquarters has been evacuated due to a threat received at the facility, Your Content is learning.

State police say the 1800 block of Elmerton Avenue is closed to traffic and residents are asked to avoid the area, reports CBS 21.

“PSP department headquarters is currently evacuated due to a threat received at the facility.” the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Monday.

“The 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.