Monday, February 22, 2021
Monday, February 22, 2021
News Tip?
Pennsylvania State Police cruiser. (Stock Photo)
Pennsylvania State Police cruiser. (Stock Photo)
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters Evacuated Due to Threat: Developing Now

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Pennsylvania State Police say its Harrisburg headquarters has been evacuated due to a threat received at the facility, Your Content is learning.

State police say the 1800 block of Elmerton Avenue is closed to traffic and residents are asked to avoid the area, reports CBS 21.

“PSP department headquarters is currently evacuated due to a threat received at the facility.” the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Monday.

“The 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area.”

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,770,979
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
united states
511,338
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
united states
9,285,553
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
united states
18,974,088
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
World
112,100,066
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
world
2,480,652
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
world
22,148,355
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm
world
87,471,059
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 12:29 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Bill Legalizing Marijuana

Your Content Staff - 0
Gov. Phil Murphy legalized marijuana in New Jersey and put an end to thousands of arrests.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

United Airlines removes 24 Boeing jetliners from fleet amid engine fire mid-flight

Your Content Staff - 0
The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Gunfire erupts at music video shooting in Atlanta, 3 struck: Atlanta Police

Your Content Staff - 0
Police say three people were shot on the set of a music video in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.