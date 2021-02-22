Police deem death of an infant a homicide, Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division takes case

Police in the city of Chester were investigating the death of an infant, and Your Content has learned it’s been deemed a homicide and Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division has joined forces to bring the killer to justice.

On Wednesday January 20, 2021 at approximately 1059 hours, members from the City of Chester Police Department as well as paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center were dispatched to 939 Pine Lane for the report of a one-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

Upon officer’s arrival, they observed the mother of the child administering CPR to an infant later identified as Li’Aziah Thomas.

Officers began to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived on location.

Due to the conditions at the scene, the child was relocated to an ambulance just outside the residence.

Paramedics began to treat the infant, however, the infant did succumb to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

The Delaware County Medical Examiners office arrived on location and did take possession of the infant.

An autopsy was performed on the infant, and due to the medical examiners findings, the matter of death was ruled a homicide. This is a very active and on-going investigation, so if anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Benjamin Thomas (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8426 or [email protected], or Detective Sergeant Lawrence Patterson