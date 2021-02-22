Monday, February 22, 2021
Monday, February 22, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Police deem death of an infant a homicide, Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division takes case

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police in the city of Chester were investigating the death of an infant, and Your Content has learned it’s been deemed a homicide and Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division has joined forces to bring the killer to justice.

On Wednesday January 20, 2021 at approximately 1059 hours, members from the City of Chester Police Department as well as paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center were dispatched to 939 Pine Lane for the report of a one-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

Upon officer’s arrival, they observed the mother of the child administering CPR to an infant later identified as Li’Aziah Thomas.

Officers began to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived on location.

- Advertisement -

Due to the conditions at the scene, the child was relocated to an ambulance just outside the residence.

Paramedics began to treat the infant, however, the infant did succumb to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

The Delaware County Medical Examiners office arrived on location and did take possession of the infant.

An autopsy was performed on the infant, and due to the medical examiners findings, the matter of death was ruled a homicide. This is a very active and on-going investigation, so if anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Benjamin Thomas (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8426 or [email protected], or Detective Sergeant Lawrence Patterson

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,780,220
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
511,616
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
9,283,234
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
18,985,370
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
World
112,127,019
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
2,481,419
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
22,145,998
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
87,499,602
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump breaks silence on ‘Mueller hoax’ and ‘Russia Russia Russia’

Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Former President Donald J. Trump broke his longstanding silence on the ‘Mueller hoax’ and...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters Evacuated Due to Threat: Developing Now

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania State Police say its Harrisburg headquarters has been evacuated due to a threat received at the facility.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

United Airlines removes 24 Boeing jetliners from fleet amid engine fire mid-flight

Your Content Staff - 0
The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.