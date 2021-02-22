Monday, February 22, 2021
Monday, February 22, 2021
News Tip?
US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump breaks silence on ‘Mueller hoax’ and ‘Russia Russia Russia’

By Jonathan Riches and Nik Hatziefstathiou
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Former President Donald J. Trump broke his longstanding silence on the ‘Mueller hoax’ and ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ Your Content is first to report.

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, “Russia Russia Russia,” where there was a finding of “No Collusion,” or two ridiculous “Crazy Nancy” inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!

“So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S. The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump. The Supreme Court never should have let this “fishing expedition” happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election—an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!

“The new phenomenon of “headhunting” prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty. That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it.

- Advertisement -

“In the meantime, murders and violent crime are up in New York City by record numbers, and nothing is done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump.

“I will fight on, just as I have, for the last five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all of the election crimes that were committed against me. We will win!”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
28,780,220
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
511,616
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
9,283,234
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
united states
18,985,370
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
World
112,127,019
confirmed cases
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
2,481,419
deaths
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
22,145,998
active
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm
world
87,499,602
recovered
Updated on February 22, 2021 2:31 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Police deem death of an infant a homicide, Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division takes case

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in the city of Chester were investigating the death of an infant, and...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters Evacuated Due to Threat: Developing Now

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania State Police say its Harrisburg headquarters has been evacuated due to a threat received at the facility.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

United Airlines removes 24 Boeing jetliners from fleet amid engine fire mid-flight

Your Content Staff - 0
The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with...
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.