President Trump endorses Bob Paduchik to serve as Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio

Former President Donald Trump endorsed his friend and front runner for Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio, Bob Paduchik, Your Content has learned.
“Bob Paduchik is running for Chair of the Republican Party of Ohio. He successfully led my campaign in both 2016 and 2020, having even more success the second time around.” former President Trump said in a statement Wednesday.
“He is outstanding in every way, and I give him my full and complete endorsement. Bob loves our country and the Great State of Ohio. He will be an outstanding Chairman!”
