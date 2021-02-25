Armed kidnappers target Lady Gaga, shoot her dog walker and snatch pups in overnight dog-napping

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot by a gunman who snatched the two pups before fleeing the scene in an Oceans Eleven style dog-napping, Your Content has learned.

The dog walker had three of Gaga’s Bull Dogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him, TMZ reported.

The dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10 p.m., according to DailyMail.com and the wire service Backgrid.

e was said to be in “grave” condition in hospital. Video at the scene showed a man on the ground still clinging to one dog, KABC said.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to comment.

Public Information Officer Jeff Lee from LAPD told Your Content: “We had a shooting that took place at 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm.

“Male unknown suspect fired a gunshot. Victim was male white 30 years of age.

“Victim was transported to local hospital in unknown condition. No arrest made yet.”

Both Koji and Gustavo were reportedly stolen, but Miss Asia got away and was later recovered by cops.

Cops described the suspects as two black males who were wearing baseball caps.

They reportedly fled the scene in a white BMW, the outlet reported. They are still on the loose, according to TMZ.

Developing now… Details to follow.