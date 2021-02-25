Thursday, February 25, 2021
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Armed Dog Nappers

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was reportedly shot in the chest four times in Los Angeles Wednesday night by gunmen who stole two of the superstar’s beloved bulldogs — with the distraught star offering a $500,000 reward, Your Content has learned.

The reward comes under an hour after Your Content readers were informed of an overnight dog-napping that resulted in Gaga’s friend being shot in the chest four times.

The armed maniac then fled the scene with two of the three pups.

The dog walker had three of Gaga’s Bull Dogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him, TMZ reported.

The dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10 p.m., according to DailyMail.com and the wire service Backgrid.

He was said to be in “grave” condition in hospital. Video at the scene showed a man on the ground still clinging to one dog, KABC said.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to comment. 

Public Information Officer Jeff Lee from LAPD told Your Content: “We had a shooting that took place at 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm.

“Male unknown suspect fired a gunshot. Victim was male white 30 years of age.

“Victim was transported to local hospital in unknown condition. No arrest made yet.”

Both Koji and Gustavo were reportedly stolen, but Miss Asia got away and was later recovered by cops.

Cops described the suspects as two black males who were wearing baseball caps.

They reportedly fled the scene in a white BMW, the outlet reported. They are still on the loose, according to TMZ.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

