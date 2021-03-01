CDC Chief says flu season nearly ‘non-existent’ due to COVID-19

Flu cases were at an all time low this year, according to the CDC, Your Content has learned. Some doctors calling this flu season almost “non-existent” as a result of increased COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s been an unprecedented low year for influenza,” said Dr. Kristin Mondy, Chief of Division of Infectious Disease at Dell Medical School UT Austin.

“Almost non existent,” said Dr. Charles J. Lerner, Consultant for the Texas Medical Association Committee on Infectious Diseases, FOX 7 reports.