Lady Gaga’s dog walker might not have been victim of targeted attack, visited liquor shop minutes prior

Recovering from the most dangerous dog walk in his career, Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, might not have been the victim of any target against the celebrity, but perhaps a random victim who caught the eye of bandits at a nearby liquor shop, Your Content has learned.

Just a few days ago, the music world was greeted with rather bizarre news regarding Lady Gaga and her dogs. Thieves shot her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and stole two of her three French bulldogs, named Koji and Gustav. As a result of the incident, the singer offered a $500,000 reward for their return or any information leading to it.

The dogs would eventually be brought back to her a day later by a woman who found them tied up in an alley, according to reports. While law enforcement initially believed the incident was a targeted attack on Lady Gaga, they now believe that may not have been the case.

As Your Content readers know, the dog walker had three of Gaga’s Bull Dogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him, TMZ reported.

- Advertisement -

The dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10 p.m., according to DailyMail.com and the wire service Backgrid.