Monday, March 1, 2021
Monday, March 1, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

MeToo Movement in FULL FORCE, Gov. Cuomo hit with third allegation of sexual harassment

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A third brave woman has outed New York Governor Cuomo for allegedly sexually harassing her too, among other women in his office, Your Content has learned.

The governor was working the room after toasting the newlyweds, and when he came upon Ms. Ruch, now 33, she thanked him for his kind words about her friends. But what happened next instantly unsettled her: Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday., reports The Hill.

When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear, the outlet reports.

“The governor has the platform and reach to take on #MeToo mass hysteria.” Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I hope he uses it.”

- Advertisement -

“Does he dare identify as a man with normal libido?”

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.” Gov. Cuomo previously said in a statement.

“I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.

“That’s why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations. 

“Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
29,314,254
confirmed cases
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
united states
527,226
deaths
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
united states
8,969,496
active
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
united states
19,817,532
recovered
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
World
114,991,131
confirmed cases
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
world
2,550,193
deaths
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
world
21,756,276
active
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm
world
90,684,662
recovered
Updated on March 1, 2021 11:27 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Mitt Romney dons black eye with stitches during visit to Boston after ‘slip and fall’

Your Content Staff - 0
Mitt Romney suffered a ‘slip and fall’ — donning a black eye with stitches...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

CDC Chief says flu season nearly ‘non-existent’ due to COVID-19

Your Content Staff - 0
Flu cases were at an all time low this year, according to the CDC,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Obrador, says border will re-open as ‘bilateral’ move

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden hosted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 1 for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.