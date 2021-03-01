A disturbing Vogue article dated Mar. 31, 2020 claims President Donald Trump should’ve taken lessons from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who currently stands accused of sexual harassment by multiple aids, Your Content has learned.

“Thank you for your different outfits, your tight white polo shirts, your forceful language, and your clear, easy-to-read graphics that are probably meant as a learning manual for Donald Trump.” Chelsea Handler wrote on the Mar. 31, ‘20 Vogue publication.

“Governor Cuomo, do you know how dehydrated we’ve been?” Handler continued.

“Do you know how thirsty we are to have a real leader, someone who can speak about policy, who can humanize statistics, who can string together a complex sentence that doesn’t contain a single lie—or just string together a complex sentence? Armed with facts, you are giving us the courage to face our fears.

“Thank you, Andrew Cuomo. Thank you for reminding us that there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth—even when the news is bad. Who practice benevolent ruthlessness.”

A video showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo challenging a female journalist to “eat the whole sausage” in front of him at the 2016 New York State Fair has resurfaced on social media, the New York Post reported.

“I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” the Democratic governor is heard telling then-NewsChannel 9 reporter Beth Cefalu, as his daughter Michaela sits quietly next to him, according to the video shared by journalist Matt Binder.

“There’s too much sausage in that picture,” Cuomo says in the cringeworthy exchange, prompting laughter from other diners.

Just 24 hours after the second sexual harassment allegation broke — Cuomo said Sunday evening that he now realizes that what he perceived as “playful” banter in the office could have been have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

“The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported,” Cuomo said, saying that “she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor” and that “I tried to be supportive and helpful.”