At-least 15 people dead, others injured in freak highway accident in California

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a big rig and an SUV in Imperial County.
ABC 10News learned the crash occurred some time before 7 a.m. off state Route 115 near Holtville.
There is no word on what led to the collision, but officials with the El Centro Regional Medical Center said it involved an SUV with 27 passengers inside and a truck hauling gravel.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.