Tuesday, March 2, 2021
At-least 15 people dead, others injured in freak highway accident in California

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a big rig and an SUV in Imperial County.

ABC 10News learned the crash occurred some time before 7 a.m. off state Route 115 near Holtville.

There is no word on what led to the collision, but officials with the El Centro Regional Medical Center said it involved an SUV with 27 passengers inside and a truck hauling gravel.

