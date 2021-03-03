10 Rockets Strike Iraq Base with US Troops: American Military Spokesman

At-least ten rockets have struck an Iraqi military base featuring soldiers from the United States, Your Content has learned.

“Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time).” tweeted OIR Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto. “Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.”