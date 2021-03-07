Sunday, March 7, 2021
Sunday, March 7, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins calls on Gov. Cuomo to resign from office

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. The Democratic senator had previously said she thought the Governor should resign if any additional allegations were made, Your Content is learning.

What’s more, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he will sign the state legislature’s bill to strip him of the emergency powers he wielded throughout the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reported.

Gov. Cuomo vowed he was “not going to be distracted” in the fight against COVID-19, the outlet reports.

“I’m signing today the legislature’s emergency powers bill, and I’m going to implement it today,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters.

- Advertisement -

Cuomo said he would take that step with the “significant change” of allowing Empire State restaurants outside of New York City to increase indoor dining capacity to 75% from 50%.

“The numbers are down. When the numbers are down, we adjust the economic reopening valve,” Cuomo said.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
29,672,791
confirmed cases
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
united states
537,410
deaths
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
united states
8,846,893
active
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
united states
20,288,488
recovered
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
World
117,313,994
confirmed cases
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
world
2,602,812
deaths
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
world
21,921,724
active
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm
world
92,789,458
recovered
Updated on March 7, 2021 3:10 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Switzerland approves ban on full facial coverings, including niqab and burqa

Your Content Staff - 0
Swiss voters have approved a ban on full facial coverings including niqab and burqa...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Two MORE female staffers say Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed them, too

Your Content Staff - 0
Two more women came forward Saturday to accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexually harassing behavior.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

NYPD shuts down secret underground nightclub that resembled prohibition-style gathering

Your Content Staff - 0
Police busted nearly 150 people at a party inside an unlicensed club inside a warehouse in Queens on Saturday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.