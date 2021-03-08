A resolution to impeach Cuomo has been formally introduced amid nursing home and sexual misconduct scandals, Your Content is learning.

As Your Content readers know, about five women and men lodged allegations of sexual wrongdoing against the Emmy Award winning governor.

“This is dizzying nonsense. Whence comes this lust for vengeance?” Connecticut-based controversial constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I’m far more worried about a mob of harpies than I am a lecherous old man.

“Let the courts sort all this out. Elections matter. The people of New York deserve orderly process.”

“The governor has the platform and reach to take on #MeToo mass hysteria.” Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I hope he uses it.”

“Does he dare identify as a man with normal libido?”

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.” Gov. Cuomo previously said in a statement.

Pattis added: “Does this mean he doesn’t get to keep his Emmy? Pick up your beds and walk, people. This is ridiculous.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.