Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Chief Cosby accuser Andrea Constand writing memoir about trial, ghostwriter emailed DA

By Nik Hatziefstathiou
Modified

Chief Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand plans to release a memoir ghost written by Canadian editor Meg Master, documents obtained by Your Content during a lengthy Right-to-Know Law battle reveal.

“I’m a ghostwriter working with Andrea Constand on her upcoming memoir,” Meg Masters wrote in an email dated Aug. 12, 2020.

“I’ve already talked with Kristen and Stewart about some of the details of the Cosby trials, but I was wondering if you might have a few minutes to talk with me about your decision to put Dr. Barbara Ziv on the stand before Andrea and the Prior Bad Act witnesses.”

“I know you are very busy, and I promise I won’t take up too much of your time!”

“If you are willing, just let me know what day and time would work best for you,” Masters quipped, asking for the best contact number for Steele.

Masters, according to her LinkedIn, is a writer and ghostwriter with thirty years experience in the book publishing business.

She also works as an in-house editor with a ‘major Canadian publisher.’

“I spent ten years acquiring adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction titles. As a freelancer, I specialize in substantive editing (both fiction and non-fiction), manuscript evaluation, rewriting and ghostwriting of manuscripts.” Masters’ profile touts.

As Your Content readers know, the comic was granted leave to appeal his conviction for in June, when Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court sensationally overturned an earlier denial by the state’s Superior Court.

Bill Cosby Emails / Your Content by YC NEWS on Scribd

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the comedian’s case. 

The seven judges will review Montgomery County Judge Steven T O’Neill’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters that never resulted in charges.

And they will review his decision to allow the jury to hear unsubstantiated testimony from two-decade old depositions taken out of context at trial.

Judge Steven O’Neill has never explained why he allowed five women to testify in the second Cosby trial after allowing only one to do so at his first trial in 2017.

But when it came to the Commonwealth’s rebuttal of the defense’s points of appeal attorney—Adrianne Jappe did not get through her opening comments before the judges began interrupting and interrogating her on the relevance of the five prior bad acts witnesses.

Justice Dougherty pointed out that one of the women – Lise-Lotte Lublin – had ‘no actual recollection of sexual contact’ but merely of losing consciousness.

Jappe angered members of the court after instructing them not ‘to consider’ statistics in their decision making, according to an aide of one of the honorable justices.

Your Content exclusively revealed on Oct. 22 that Police in Arizona are stunned after a Pennsylvania prosecutor accommodated a fugitive prostitute to testify against the comedian in 2018.

Cosby, 83, has spent the past two years in a prison outside of Philadelphia after a jury convicted him in 2018 of three aggravated indecent assault counts—and the court deemed the elderly inmate a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

