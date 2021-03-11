NYC dubbed ‘epicenter of cancel culture’ as Mayor De Blasio calls for Cuomo resignation

New York City has been dubbed ‘cancel culture epicenter’ by a prominent constitutional rights attorney who slammed Mayor De Blasio for calling on Governor Cuomo’s resignation after latest allegations, Your Content has learned.

“He can no longer serve as governor,” De Blasio declared, promoting a reaction from controversial Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content.

“Let me guess, De Blasio will be willing to serve? This is shameful virtue signaling.” Pattis told Your Content. “I pity the poor people of New York, living, as they do, and epicenter of cancel culture.”

As Your Content readers know, about five women and men lodged allegations of sexual wrongdoing against the Emmy Award winning governor.

“This is dizzying nonsense. Whence comes this lust for vengeance?” Connecticut-based controversial constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I’m far more worried about a mob of harpies than I am a lecherous old man.

“Let the courts sort all this out. Elections matter. The people of New York deserve orderly process.”

“The governor has the platform and reach to take on #MeToo mass hysteria.” Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I hope he uses it.”

“Does he dare identify as a man with normal libido?”

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.” Gov. Cuomo previously said in a statement.

Pattis added: “Does this mean he doesn’t get to keep his Emmy? Pick up your beds and walk, people. This is ridiculous.”

“I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.

“That’s why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations.

“Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.”