Washington Post retracts story about Trump’s call with a Georgia election investigator for ‘misquoting’ president

The Washington Post retracted a bombshell story from two-months ago after reportedly misquoting President Donald Trump during an apparent phone call with a Georgia investigator.

State officials located the recording on a trash folder on a device belonging to Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger while responding to a public records request, the Post reported.

The Post had falsely reported in early January that while on the Dec. 23, 2020, call, Trump said that Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, should “find the fraud,” and that she would be a “national hero,” according to Jordan Fuchs, the deputy secretary of state.

According to the correction and revised story, Trump did not say either of those things.

“Instead,” the correction said, “Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting that she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’”

WaPo’s Full Correction Notice:

“Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”