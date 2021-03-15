Monday, March 15, 2021
Monday, March 15, 2021
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Washington Post retracts story about Trump’s call with a Georgia election investigator for ‘misquoting’ president

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Washington Post retracted a bombshell story from two-months ago after reportedly misquoting President Donald Trump during an apparent phone call with a Georgia investigator, Your Content has learned.

State officials located the recording on a trash folder on a device belonging to Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger while responding to a public records request, the Post reported.

The Post had falsely reported in early January that while on the Dec. 23, 2020, call, Trump said that Frances Watson, the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, should “find the fraud,” and that she would be a “national hero,” according to Jordan Fuchs, the deputy secretary of state.

According to the correction and revised story, Trump did not say either of those things.

- Advertisement -

“Instead,” the correction said, “Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting that she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’”

WaPo’s Full Correction Notice:

“Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
30,087,813
confirmed cases
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
united states
547,325
deaths
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
united states
7,369,781
active
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
united states
22,170,707
recovered
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
World
120,597,110
confirmed cases
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
world
2,668,102
deaths
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
world
20,810,222
active
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm
world
97,118,786
recovered
Updated on March 15, 2021 1:41 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Motorist runs NINE people over, 3 killed nearby San Diego City College

Your Content Staff - 0
Three people were killed Monday morning when a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Florida man tosses smoke bomb over Mar-a-Lago gate due to stimulus frustrations

Your Content Staff - 0
Police say a man admitted to throwing a smoke bomb outside Mar-a-Lago because he...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

East Coast forrest fire erupts in New Jersey, deemed ‘active wildfire’ in Ocean County

Your Content Staff - 0
A large forest fire has shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.