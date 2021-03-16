Nurse nabbed by police for stealing COVID-19 vaccines from Detroit hospital

A Detroit woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing two doses of the coronavirus vaccine from a hospital, and Your Content has learned the lady could lose her nursing license.
The doses had to be taken for evidence and were unable to be used. Despite this, officials said everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine was able to get one, reports FOX 2.
Police said the nurse is not affiliated with a hospital and is likely affiliated with a staffing agency that helps staff nurses at TCF. She could face charges and lose her nursing license.
