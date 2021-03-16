Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
News Tip?
FINALLY! World’s First COVID Vaccine Deemed SAFE After It Proves to Trigger Immune Response
NEWS FLASH

Nurse nabbed by police for stealing COVID-19 vaccines from Detroit hospital

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Detroit woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing two doses of the coronavirus vaccine from a hospital, and Your Content has learned the lady could lose her nursing license.

The doses had to be taken for evidence and were unable to be used. Despite this, officials said everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine was able to get one, reports FOX 2.

Police said the nurse is not affiliated with a hospital and is likely affiliated with a staffing agency that helps staff nurses at TCF. She could face charges and lose her nursing license.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
30,150,416
confirmed cases
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
united states
548,248
deaths
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
united states
7,310,361
active
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
united states
22,291,807
recovered
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
World
121,020,477
confirmed cases
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
world
2,676,327
deaths
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
world
20,769,516
active
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm
world
97,574,634
recovered
Updated on March 16, 2021 2:06 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Trump releases statement about being misquoted in Washington Post, wants ‘strong investigation’ into Fulton County

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald J. Trump issued a statement scolding and thanking the Washington Post just...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

FBI releases case file on Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner, 130 field offices probed bomb

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Nashville bomber acted alone, built and ultimately detonated the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, said the FBI.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Motorist runs NINE people over, 3 killed nearby San Diego City College

Your Content Staff - 0
Three people were killed Monday morning when a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in a tunnel near San Diego City College.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.