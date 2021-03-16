President Joe Biden officially calls on New York Governor Cuomo to resign amid #MeToo tsunami

President Joe Biden said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the several sexual misconduct allegations against him are confirmed by an investigation, Your Content is learning.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, the president said that the Democratic governor must leave his post if an independent investigation commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James confirms the allegations made by at least seven women, most of whom worked for Cuomo.

“I know you said you want the investigation to continue,” Stephanopoulos told Biden. “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”

The president replied yes, adding, “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” reports HuffPost.

