Wednesday, March 17, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Demi Lovato was sexually assaulted, ‘left for dead’ by drug dealer during overdose

Demi Lovato was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer at her California estate two summers ago, Your Content has learned.

Speaking publicly about the overdose for the first time, Lovato claimed that she was sexually assaulted and “left for dead” by her drug dealer, but added that she didn’t process the events until a month later.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” the singer said. “When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me.”

“When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex,” she went on. “There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said, ‘Yes.’ It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato went on to explain that she’s spent the last few years dealing with the trauma from both the night of her overdose, and also a previous sexual assault when she was 15.

“When I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation,” she explained. “I lost my virginity in a rape.”

