Thursday, March 18, 2021
Putin demands an immediate apology from President Joe Biden for dubbing him a soulless killer

President Joe Biden shook Russia after dubbing their leader, Vladimir Putin, a killer with no soul, Your Content has learned.

The provocative comments prompted Russia to make the highly unusual move on Wednesday to recall Anatoly Antonov, its ambassador to the US, for urgent consultations over the future of US-Russia ties.

In an ABC News interview, Biden said ‘I do’ when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer, described Putin as having no soul, and promised he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

He said Moscow’s recall of its ambassador was the only reasonable step to take in the circumstances.

‘I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side,’ Kosachyov said in a Facebook post.

‘This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances,’ he added, calling it a watershed moment in US-Russia ties.

