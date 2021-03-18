School district in utter shock after the removal of a Trump t-shirt from yearbook cost them $325K

A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo, Your Content has learned.

The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported. The district made no admission of wrongdoing or liability. The money will be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.

“That has to go,” the suit alleged Parsons was told.

Parsons, who said she voted for Trump in 2016, said she was made a scapegoat and received death threats. She was suspended with pay after the incident. She claimed she regularly complained about being forced to alter photos.

Parsons will receive about $204,000 and the remainder of the settlement will cover attorney fees, according to the agreement.

The school district reissued the yearbook with the original unaltered photo.