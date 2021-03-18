Thursday, March 18, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

School district in utter shock after the removal of a Trump t-shirt from yearbook cost them $325K

By Associated Press
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo, Your Content has learned.

The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported. The district made no admission of wrongdoing or liability. The money will be paid by the district’s insurance carrier.

“That has to go,” the suit alleged Parsons was told.

Parsons, who said she voted for Trump in 2016, said she was made a scapegoat and received death threats. She was suspended with pay after the incident. She claimed she regularly complained about being forced to alter photos.

- Advertisement -

Parsons will receive about $204,000 and the remainder of the settlement will cover attorney fees, according to the agreement.

The school district reissued the yearbook with the original unaltered photo.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
30,298,859
confirmed cases
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
united states
550,736
deaths
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
united states
7,299,899
active
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
united states
22,448,224
recovered
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
World
121,986,448
confirmed cases
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
world
2,695,379
deaths
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
world
21,018,566
active
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am
world
98,272,503
recovered
Updated on March 18, 2021 11:50 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Putin demands an immediate apology from President Joe Biden for dubbing him a soulless killer

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden shook Russia after dubbing their leader, Vladimir Putin, a killer with...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Demi Lovato was sexually assaulted, ‘left for dead’ by drug dealer during overdose

Your Content Staff - 0
Demi Lovato was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer at her California estate two...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

President Joe Biden officially calls on New York Governor Cuomo to resign amid #MeToo tsunami

Your Content Staff - 0
President Joe Biden said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.