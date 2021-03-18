Trifling San Francisco lady hacks up cough on Uber driver, viral post leads to arrest

The woman whose coughing attack on a San Francisco Uber driver went viral this week was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies for the alleged crime, Your Content has learned.

Arna Kimiai, 24, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on Sunday on an arrest warrant for robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code after the altercation with driver Subhakar Khadka.

She was ultimately charged with felony attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, along with misdemeanor battery on a transportation driver and violation of a COVID-19 health order.

Robbery and conspiracy charges against Kimiai were ultimately dropped, prosecutors told CBS SF.

Kimlai first received national attention after the viral video showed her cough on Khadka while transporting her and two friends through San Francisco’s Bayview District last Saturday.

According to the New York Post, the three women can be seen sitting in the back seat of Khadka’s car—with Kimiai not wearing a mask.

When Khadka asked her to cover her face, she coughed in his direction and the three friends could be heard saying: ‘F*** the masks.’

As the women continued to shout at Khadka, Kimiai then tried to grab his cellphone before ripping off his face mask.