Thursday, March 18, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021
News Tip?
U.S.

Trifling San Francisco lady hacks up cough on Uber driver, viral post leads to arrest

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The woman whose coughing attack on a San Francisco Uber driver went viral this week was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies for the alleged crime, Your Content has learned.

Arna Kimiai, 24, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on Sunday on an arrest warrant for robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code after the altercation with driver Subhakar Khadka.

She was ultimately charged with felony attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, along with misdemeanor battery on a transportation driver and violation of a COVID-19 health order.

Robbery and conspiracy charges against Kimiai were ultimately dropped, prosecutors told CBS SF.

- Advertisement -

Kimlai first received national attention after the viral video showed her cough on Khadka while transporting her and two friends through San Francisco’s Bayview District last Saturday.

According to the New York Post, the three women can be seen sitting in the back seat of Khadka’s car—with Kimiai not wearing a mask.

When Khadka asked her to cover her face, she coughed in his direction and the three friends could be heard saying: ‘F*** the masks.’

As the women continued to shout at Khadka, Kimiai then tried to grab his cellphone before ripping off his face mask.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
30,295,501
confirmed cases
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
united states
550,671
deaths
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
united states
7,297,017
active
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
united states
22,447,813
recovered
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
World
121,956,311
confirmed cases
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
world
2,695,004
deaths
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
world
21,000,901
active
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am
world
98,260,406
recovered
Updated on March 18, 2021 9:50 am

Related Articles

FLORIDA

New invasive species found in Florida river with ‘scales as impenetrable as armor’

Your Content Staff - 0
A fearsome new invasive predator has emerged in the state: the arapaima, a monster fish.
Read more
WORLD NEWS

U.S. welcomes Myanmar nationals to seek instant refuge in America: ‘Maybe Florida will bid’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The United States has offered temporary refuge to Myanmar nationals, citing coup violence, and Floridians should 'bid to house them.'
Read more
Exclusive

NYC dubbed ‘epicenter of cancel culture’ as Mayor De Blasio calls for Cuomo resignation

Hong Xie - 0
New York City has been dubbed ‘cancel culture epicenter’ by a prominent constitutional rights attorney who slammed Mayor De Blasio.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.