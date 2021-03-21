Sunday, March 21, 2021
CEO of Texas Roadhouse commits suicide over ‘unbearable COVID-19 symptoms’

Kent Taylor, the CEO of the popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse, died Thursday by suicide after experiencing “unbearable” COVID-19 symptoms, his family told multiple news outlets.

