Trump breaks silence on the wall, says Biden turned ‘most secure border’ into ‘national disaster’

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Former president Donald J. Trump scolded President Joe Biden and his administration Sunday for transforming the ‘most secure border in history’ from a ‘national triumph’ to a ‘national disaster,’ Your Content has learned.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.

The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace.  His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS.  Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come. 

Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation.  But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are.  The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.

They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!

