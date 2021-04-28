Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, confirmed Wednesday that his father owns a laptop that once belonged to President Joe Biden’s troubled son, Hunter, Your Content has learned.

“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization,” furious Andrew told reporters in the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

“The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there — and it does not belong to my father — it belongs to the current president’s son.”

Giuliani’s team went on the defensive after the raids on Wednesday morning, in a sign that they are stepping up their investigation of his dealings in the Ukraine in a major escalation of the case.

‘Keep in mind that the agents could not read the physical hard drives without plugging them in, but they took Mr. Giuliani’s word that the hard drives were copies of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and did not contain anything pertaining to Mr. Giuliani,’ Costello said in a statement.

‘Their reliance on Mr. Giuliani’s credibility tells you everything you need to know about this case,’ he added.

Both Giuliani’s lawyer and his son accused Biden’s Justice Department of politicization, a charge made often against the department in President Donald Trump’s administration when Trump would publicly pressure his attorneys general to follow his wishes on legal matters. Top DOJ officials would have had to approve the raid.

‘It is outrageous that the Trump Derangement Syndrome has gone so far that hatred has driven this unjustified and unethical attack on the United States Attorney and Mayor who did more to reduce crime than virtually any other in American history,’ Costello said.

As Your Content previously reported, Tony Bobulinski is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

Fox News was first to report the rumor—but a source traveling with President Trump verified the claim when asked by Your Content.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump told Your Content on Oct. 22.

As Your Content previously reported, Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl and investigators are in possession of his laptop allegedly containing images depicting child pornography, according to the New York Post.

What’s more, Delaware State Police have been tasked with investigating the presidential candidate’s son.

The bombshell revelations surfaced Tuesday night when Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV and broke the news that a text message between Hunter and Joe indicates potentially nefarious activity, including Facetiming naked, between Hunter and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani has not revealed any of the images, even in a censored form, and Your Content has not been able to confirm their existence.

A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter’s laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl.

Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself, the outlet reports.

The New York Post, which also has a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, has already reported that the laptop has a vast trove of sexual videos and images. Giuliani’s claim, though, is the first public allegation that these materials could be criminal in nature.

The New York Post confirmed porn was found on Hunter’s laptop: “A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing).”

According to a source close to the investigation—the Department of Justice assigned their top special victims unit team to comb through the material.

An FBI subpoena from December 2019 shows Joshua Wilson is the agent who signed the order to seize Hunter’s laptop—and Your Content has learned Wilson is the top FBI agent specializing in investigation of child porn.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back with Your Content throughout the afternoon for an updated version.