Thursday, April 29, 2021
Thursday, April 29, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Drunk driver who killed NYPD Ofc. Anastasios Tsakos arrested for his death, ‘demonizing’ cops

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The suspected drunk driver charged with striking and killing a New York City police officer made “demonizing” comments about local law enforcement on a podcast she recorded prior to the fatal accident, the leader of a prominent officers’ union says, Your Content has learned.

Pat Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, made the remark Tuesday night following the arraignment of 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, who has been ordered held without bail in connection to the death of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos earlier that morning. Prior to allegedly striking Tsakos on a highway in Queens, Beauvais recorded a podcast Monday night in which she said “f— the police” and criticized officer-involved shootings.

“We lost a life today because of choices made by a person that spent the night before demonizing New York City police officers on a podcast,” Lynch said, mentioning how Beauvais “fled the police” after striking Tsakos and “ran as fast as she could” before being taken into custody.

“The professionalism of our fellow police officers stopped her and stopped any other mayhem,” Lynch added. “The reality is, we now have a family that is devastated, that will never be put back together.”

- Advertisement -

Tsakos, the father of a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, was diverting traffic away from a fatal accident on a freeway in Queens just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle veered and he was struck “head-on” by a 2013 Volkswagen, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, while Beauvais’ blood alcohol level was found to be 0.159%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
33,038,450
confirmed cases
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
united states
589,153
deaths
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
united states
6,811,264
active
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
united states
25,638,033
recovered
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
World
151,081,361
confirmed cases
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
world
3,177,693
deaths
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
world
18,938,707
active
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm
world
128,964,961
recovered
Updated on April 29, 2021 7:10 pm

Related Articles

Caitlyn Jenner to run for Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner today filed paperwork to run for Governor of California. Visit CaitlynJenner.com to follow her...

President Trump calls LeBron James an insulting RACIST: ‘Focus on basketball rather than destruction’

Former president Donald J. Trump says LeBron James should simply ‘focus on basketball rather...

Delco mom arrested for trying to make daughter recant sex crimes claim against her husband

A mother is under fire for allegedly trying to coerce her daughter into recanting a sexual assault claim.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.