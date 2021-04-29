Thursday, April 29, 2021
Five people arrested for dognapping Lady Gaga’s pups, including tipster who ‘found’ them

Authorities arrested at least five people for kidnapping pooches belonging to Lady Gaga—and Your Content has learned one of the arrestees is none other than the woman who coincidentally ‘found’ the singer’s dogs.

Gaga’s two kidnapped dogs – Koji and Gustavo – were found and returned two days after the attack, whilst the third pooch, Miss Asia, was recovered at the time of the theft. 

The woman who found Gaga’s two kidnapped French bulldogs was one of those arrested, according to TMZ.

As Your Content readers know, Ryan Fischer was ambushed in West Hollywood as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo at around 10 p.m.

The Shallow hitmaker had offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who returned her dogs safely, Your Content previously reported on Feb. 21.

Gaga had not paid out the reward due to police suspicions she had acted with the dog-stealing ring.

Fischer, who has been described as a family friend, survived the assault. 

He has posted images of himself in a hospital bed on his social media.

He also thanked the first responders who saved his life and called for his ‘attempted murderers’ to be brought to justice.

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery after he was punched to the ground and shot in the chest by the dognappers while walking the pups on West Hollywood’s Sierra Bonita Avenue at about 10pm on February 24.

As Your Content readers know, TMZ had also cited sources close to the investigation as saying they believed that the incident may have been the result of a gang initiation but they later said the theft was part of a dog-stealing ring.

